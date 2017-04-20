Business

April 20, 2017 7:03 AM

Georgia ends restrictions for producers because of bird flu

ATLANTA

Officials say they have ended restrictions on poultry producers that were enacted after the first confirmation of avian influenza in commercial birds in Georgia.

News outlets report state veterinarian Robert M. Cobb Jr. said in a news release that effective immediately, all poultry exhibitions, shows, sales, swaps and meets in the State of Georgia are permitted to return back to normal operation.

The restriction was imposed March 16. Authorities said about 18,000 chickens were destroyed at a northwest Georgia poultry farm after tests confirmed the disease in the flock.

The state Department of Agriculture said in a statement the chickens at the Chattooga County commercial farm tested positive for a low-pathogenic strain of avian flu.

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black office said no infected animal entered the food chain or the food supply.

