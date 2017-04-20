Business

April 20, 2017 3:42 AM

Soyuz space capsule carrying American, Russian blasts off

The Associated Press
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan

A Soyuz space capsule has blasted off for the International Space Station, carrying an American astronaut making his first space flight and a veteran Russian cosmonaut.

NASA's Jack Fischer and Russia's Fyodor Yurchikhin lifted off from the Russia-leased launch facility in Kazakhstan at 1:13 p.m. Thursday (0713GMT, 3:13 a.m. EDT). They reached orbit about nine minutes later, a moment demonstrated when a small stuffed white dog hanging from a string in the capsule began to float.

They will travel six hours before docking at the space station.

Fischer and Yurchikhin will join a three-person crew under the command of NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who at 57 is the oldest woman to be in space. The others are Russia's Oleg Novitskiy and France's Thomas Pesquet.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill 1:30

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill
The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia 0:42

The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia
SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:16

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos