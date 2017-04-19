Need to hit the books? There’s a new discount bookstore at Tanger Outlets Hilton Head

Bargain-hunting bookworms will have a new favorite spot in Bluffton.
Book Warehouse, a discounted bookstore, opened in Tanger Outlets Hilton Head and offers new books up to 60 to 80 percent off, according to store manager Caitlin Barnebee.
The first Book Warehouse in South Carolina had a soft opening April 14, she said, and will have a grand opening shortly. The store is in Tanger 2 between Justice Factory Store and Salty Dog Bluffton Restaurant. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ll try to do a grand opening this weekend, I think,” she said.
If you think a bargain bookstore won’t have the latest best-sellers, think again; Barnebee said. Book Warehouse will carry limited “frontline titles” and will special order any books that are recently released with 10 percent off. She said specials, sales and coupons will be posted periodically on the store's Facebook page.
“We do have a special right now that’s all on red dot books for $1,” she said. “We may have a gift with purchase (for the grand opening).”
From history to young adult, crafts to mystery, even required reading for Beaufort County students and coffee table books, Barnebee said the warehouse carries a diverse selection of books.
“We have just about every genre,” she said. “We do have a big kid’s section.”
Barnebee said the store is considering a story hour and partnering with local schools for book fairs in the future, but will definitely have events like author signings. Customers who’ve already discovered the store seem excited, she said.
“A lot of people weren’t expecting us, so it’s a great surprise for those browsing around,” she said.
