Westin to open all-glass oceanfront event venue

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa will soon offer another picturesque option for weddings and other big events, according to to an announcement.
The hotel in a release said it plans to open “The Grand Ocean Terrace,” an all-glass oceanfront event venue, in June.
“The islands’ newest venue not only stands to benefit The Westin, but also enhance Hilton Head’s status among wedding professionals and high-end planners throughout the nation,” Tim Freisen, general manager, said in the release. “We are delighted to contribute to the island’s notoriety and even more excited that we get to work with so many talented local artisans. This space is more than a venue — it’s a game changer.”
The banquet venue is the final piece of an overall $40 million renovation, the release said. With 5,000 square feet of space, the terrace can hold up to 400 people.
“Glass walls slide open to a full-length covered balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean,while the interior boasts all-season climate comfort amid a chic coastal design,” the release states. “The adjacent stone patio with fireplace overlooks an expansive beachfront deck for picturesque ceremonies.”
Architect David Sklar and designer Kelly Caron, both of Bluffton, collaborated on the project.
“Our region is steeped in history and tradition — its mesmerizing beauty is one of the most distinct in the world, and we’ve channeled all those elements into this space,” Caron said in the release. “This is more than a venue; it symbolizes all the natural wonders that our community has come to be known for across the globe."
To view The Grand Ocean Terrace in 360 degrees, visit https://roundme.com/tour/78076/
