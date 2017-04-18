Business

April 18, 2017 4:30 PM

rue21 announces 400 store closures, but are the Beaufort County locations safe?

By Madison Hogan

By Madison Hogan

It’s a day all retailers rue, but it’s an all too familiar situation nowadays.

Teen clothing retailer rue21 announced Saturday the company would close about one-third of its stores, roughly 400 locations, across the country and concentrate on online sales, according to The Associated Press.

On the company’s Facebook page, a post states this compromise “was a difficult but necessary decision” and reassured customers they could still shop online at rue21.com and remaining locations.

There are two rue21 locations in Beaufort County, one on Fording Island Road in Bluffton and another on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. According to the rue21 website, the Bluffton location will close, along with two Savannah locations, one at Savannah Mall and the other on Victory Square.

An associate at the rue21 store at Tanger Outlets Hilton Head said Tuesday employees had not been given an official closing date, but the store would be open for a while longer.

The Victory Square location in Savannah will remain open for seven more weeks before closing in June, but there is no definite closing date announced, an employee said.

A representative at the Savannah Mall location said a closing date has not been announced and did not provide a timeline for closing.

Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan

