April 17, 2017 10:04 PM

Pence, headed to Japan, turns focus to trade

The Associated Press
TOKYO

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Japan for talks expected to focus largely on trade.

Concluding a visit to South Korea, Pence told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday the administration is reviewing all trade agreements as part of its "America First" policy.

White House officials said the economic meetings in Tokyo, with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and other officials, are meant to forge a framework for future discussions after the U.S. withdrew from a Pacific Rim trade pact.

They will serve as the kickoff to the U.S.-Japan economic dialogue that was announced by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February.

Pence, a former Indiana governor, saw firsthand the impact of Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda and Subaru, whose factories employ thousands in the state.

