Business

April 17, 2017 8:19 PM

California Senate approves projects linked to gas tax hike

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and SOPHIA BOLLAG Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The California Senate has approved more than $900 million worth of road and train projects that were promised to lawmakers in order to secure their support for a hike in gas taxes and vehicle fees.

The Senate's 27-13 vote on Monday follows the passage this month of the transportation bill projected to raise more than $5 billion a year for road repairs and other transportation projects.

Gov. Jerry Brown and top legislative leaders agreed to support priority projects for four lawmakers who were undecided on the tax hike, which was approved with their support.

They include a commuter tran linking San Jose to the Central Valley, a new highway to University of California, Merced and road projects in Riverside County.

SB132 goes next to the Assembly.

