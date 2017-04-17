Business

April 17, 2017 9:56 AM

Have a Beaufort County business license? Make sure you renew it soon

Staff reports

Businesses operating in the unincorporated areas of Beaufort County must renew their county business licenses by May 31.

If you miss that deadline, you will be subject to a five percent penalty of the unpaid tax for each month or portion of the month past the due date, until the tax is paid, according to a county news release.

Owners operating a business without a valid business license are subject to additional penalties, the release said.

If you own and rent two or more residential units, you must obtain a business license. This applies to both short-term and long-term rentals, according to the release.

Renewal forms have been mailed to business license holders of record.

If your business has not received a renewal form, need to obtain an license application, or want more information on the licenses, visit the county’s website at www.bcgov.net or call 843-255-2270.

