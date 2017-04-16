Brown University to drop fee for low-income applicants

Brown University will automatically waive the application fee for low-income students.
A group of Ivy League students had asked their schools to automatically waive the fee for applicants who are low-income or the first in their families to attend college.
A letter to the Ivies was penned by Brown senior Viet Nguyen in February.
Brown announced Friday it's waiving the fee for students who are eligible for free lunch, enrolled in a government program that aids low-income families or belong to a college access organization, beginning with applicants for fall 2018.
Brown has honored requests for fee waivers in the past. This shift means low-income students won't have to ask.
Brown says it wants ensure that application costs aren't a barrier and encourage more talented students to apply.
