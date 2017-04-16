Business

April 16, 2017 9:56 AM

Teens can play basketball, look for jobs at same event

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

Teens in western Massachusetts will get a chance to play some basketball and look for a summer job at the same time.

"Hoop Up Springfield" will include a summer job fair and a basketball tournament. The event will be held Monday at American International College, a private, liberal arts college in Springfield.

Stop & Shop, Sears, Walmart, Six Flags New England and Starbucks are among the employers who will be on-site to interview potential summer employees.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, one of the event sponsors, says studies have shown that summer jobs help reduce violent crime among youths.

The job fair will be held before the basketball tournament to allow participants to meet with potential employers, practice resume building and go on a college tour.

