SCAD-affiliated Lucas Theatre cuts entire staff

The entire staff of the Savannah College of Art and Design-affiliated Lucas Theatre were fired on Thursday.
In a statement, SCAD said the “Lucas Theatre Board has made the decision to mitigate financial losses and eliminate five positions. SCAD will continue to assist with regular financial contributions and operational support to help sustain The Lucas, which will remain a 501(c)(3), providing programming for the community and SCAD students.”
According to SCAD, the decision was made by the Lucas Theatre for the Arts board members, not by the college. While the Lucas Theatre is financially backed by SCAD, it operates as a 501(c)(3), meaning it owns itself.
The cuts included all five of the theatre’s positions — including the director, David Harris.
A SCAD media relations official stated that the theatre will remain open and “all programming and events will remain as scheduled.”
The Lucas Theatre is known as a historic landmark and popular venue on Abercorn Street in downtown Savannah. According the theatre’s website, it was built in 1920 by Arthur Melville Lucas Jr., a Savannah businessman who gradually grew interested in the film industry. The theatre officially opened on Dec. 26, 1921, and has been the home of film screenings, performances and concerts ever since.
According to Savannah Morning News reporting, the Lucas Theatre was purchased by SCAD in 2002, a move that prevented the theatre’s bankruptcy.
Here’s a sampling of community reaction to the staff cuts:
I'm sickened to hear how SCAD has treated my friends at Lucas Theatre in Savannah. It seems that big business continues to erode good values in America. They can take away the venue, but they can't take away the good times and like we always have before, we'll find somewhere to share our love again. I love you former Lucas Theatre employees & I send you many blessings. Suck it, SCAD, you pompous windbag of waste. Your time is coming. #fbf #flashbackfriday
