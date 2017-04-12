Business

April 12, 2017 6:43 AM

EU launches probe in Hungarian education law

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union is launching and investigation of Hungary's higher education law which is widely seen in Europe as targeting the Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros.

EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said Wednesday that the probe will look into any negative impact that the new law might have on EU principles of the free movement of goods, services, money and people.

He says the investigation would be completed "as soon as possible" and that the commission would consider what steps to take next by the end of April.

