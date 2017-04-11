Will you still fly United now? Lowcountry talks customer dragged off plane

United Airlines might be disagreeing with the phrase “No publicity is bad publicity” after an incident this week saw a bloody passenger physically dragged off his plane to make room for airline employees.
The incident was caught on video and has led to a backlash against the airline, including falling stock prices.
We asked our readers on Facebook what they thought of the incident and whether they would use the airline. We also took a look at how the Internet as a whole has responded to the incident.
What do you think? Was United in the right or wrong in how it handled the passenger? Comment below the article to let us know.
