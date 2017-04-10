Large uptick in Medicaid enrollment in last quarter of 2016

0:56 Will Harbour Town be ready for the Heritage? Pause

1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator

0:52 Jesus rides a donkey in Bluffton Palm Sunday procession

1:37 Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center opens on the corner of Boundary Street and Ribaut Road

1:14 What's next for the port of Port Royal?

1:24 A glimpse at the gorgeous weather we'll have this week

1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

0:30 Accident causes bumper-to-bumper traffic

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option