Airlines propose flights for Mississippi's Mid-Delta Airport

Two companies say they are interested in providing flights to and from a small airport in Mississippi.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nQ8P05 ) that one of the proposals to serve Greenville Mid-Delta Airport comes from the company that currently has a two-year contract there.
The contract for Boutique Air ends Sept. 30. Boutique's new proposal is roughly about $3.5 million, with the federal government providing an annual subsidy of $2.7 million, to continue service to and from Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said the Boutique proposal also offers an alternative route including Atlanta and Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Air Choice One proposes providing air service for $3.5 million, with a federal subsidy of $2.8 million. It would offer flights to and from New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee.
Comments