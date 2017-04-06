You’ll freak when you hear about this fab grand opening at Shelter Cove Towne Center

The shops at Shelter Cove Towne Center are about to meet a new fashion-forward boutique this April.
Kelly Welch, one of the co-owners of the new Atlanta-based fab’rik franchise at the shopping center on Hilton Head Island, and her partner Molly Senn will open the first fab’rik in Beaufort County April 20 and celebrate its opening from 6 to 9 p.m.
“We’re going to have small snacks ... a DJ and we’re going to have beverages,” she said.
Welch said one customer will be chosen at 6:30 p.m. to win a 30-second shopping spree to fill a bag full of free merchandise.
The newly built 2,100-square-foot store sits next to Jane Bistro and alongside the future Talbots and Spartina 449 store.
“We’re going to be fresh and new and exciting for sure,” she said. “Definitely like a fresher new look, I think.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
