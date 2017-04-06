Learn more about chamber’s leadership program and drink coffee while doing so

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will have two informational coffee meetings to share information about its leadership program: one at 9 a.m. April 6 at the Bluffton office at 216 Bluffton Road, the other at 9 a.m. April 20 at the Hilton Head Island office at 1 Chamber of Commerce Drive.
The Leadership Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Program gives participants the opportunity to study and experience southern Beaufort County, including its history, government, economy, human services and culture. Each class completes a community project.
Applications for the 2017-18 class, which runs from August 2017 through May 2018, will be accepted through May 19.
Details: www.LeadershipHHIB.org
