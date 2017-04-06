American Metals Group to bring 80 jobs to Childersburg

Manufacturing company American Metals Group is opening a location in Childersburg.
Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/2o5SOFO) that American Metals plans to bring 80 jobs to the area within the next three years. The company is locally owned with a $5.3 million start up. It will be located in the 50,000-square-foot former White Knight building.
American Metals Group spokesman Matt Reed says the company was formed last December and decided to settle in Childersburg primarily because of the available space at the building.
The company manufactures cold drawn steel bars for the auto, construction and energy industries, and should begin production within the next two months.
On Tuesday, the Childersburg City Council approved a 10-year tax reduction deal for the company.
