Holy Trinity Classical Christian School appoints 2 to new development team

Holy Trinity Classical Christian School has appointed Hank Gulbrandsen and Karey Green to a newly created development team that will raise funds to support the school, according to a news release.
Gulbrandsen has been appointed director of development, and Green has been named event director/development representative. They will work together to support Holy Trinity’s faith-based tuition policy.
In his new position, Gulbrandsen will be responsible for creating strategy for the overall development and stewardship of the school’s annual giving needs and long-term capital expansion needs programs. Further, he is responsible for increasing fundraising through capital, comprehensive and annual campaigns, scholarship and program endowment, major gifts, planned gifts, grants and cultivating future alumni.
Green is responsible for creating, coordinating and conducting HTCCS events, development activities, donor correspondence, and managing and reporting donor data.
