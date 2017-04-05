Berkeley Hall Club names director of security

Steve Bryant has joined the Berkeley Hall Club team as director of security, according to a news release.
Bryant recently retired from the Lexington Metro Police Department with more than 20 years of experience.
He most recently served as a detective assigned to the Forensic Services Unit. Bryant also has more than 30 years of experience in security management and operations at the Lexington Civic Center Corp., a large multi-use entertainment, convention and sports complex.
Prior to joining Berkeley Hall, he served as the captain of operations at Sea Pines. There he supervised patrol, gate operations and the dispatch office.
