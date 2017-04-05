Southern Living names best shop in the South and it’s not that far from here

A step into Broughton Street’s The Paris Market & Brocante in Savannah is a step back in time to flea markets in Paris and vintage inspiration, according to Southern Living.
The home decor, worldly treasures and cafe shop was named the best shop in the South in 2017 by Southern Living.
The magazine suggests to visitors, “pick up a journal and an iced coffee, and scribble ideas in your notebook; play poet for the afternoon while sipping iced tea; or grab your best girlfriend, and share a plate of cookies in the sunshine. The possibilities—and the inspiration — are endless.”
Other nearby stores mentioned on the list include ShopSCAD in Savannah and Charleston Gardenworks and The Commons in Charleston.
