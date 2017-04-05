Australian court rejects British painkiller firm's appeal

1:12 Can genetics help doctors diagnose autism earlier? Pause

0:30 Accident causes bumper-to-bumper traffic

0:28 Reader submits video of helicopter at accident scene

0:45 Two men were killed in a shooting on Hilton Head on Sunday, this is where it happened

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again.

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

0:38 At Heritage Media Day, staff says local media is honest ... at least concerning accuracy

0:50 How has Sea Pines changed since its inception

1:03 Retired pilot talks about WWII-era vs. Korean War era-planes