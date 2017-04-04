Planning a wedding in the Lowcountry or coastal Georgia? New group of experts announces debut

Bill Winans, owner of Meeting Dynamics and Carolina Weddings, has recently started The Carolina Wedding Group Collective under the direction of marketing coordinator, Vanessa Leite. The collective will serve as a resource for couples planning their weddings in the Lowcountry or the Coastal Empire of Georgia.
The Carolina Wedding Group Collective is an expanding conglomerate of wedding professionals, according to a news release. This business assists brides in locating wedding vendors that fit their needs, both in style and price, with local event professionals who have experience in the wedding and special event industry.
Details: www.CarolinaWeddingGroup.com
