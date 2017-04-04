Paula Deen to open new restaurant in Savannah this summer

Paula Deen’s Savannah estate might still be on the market, but the Deen family is making another real estate move.
Paula Deen’s Creek House Seafood & Grill is coming soon to Whitemarsh Island, according to a picture Jamie Deen, Paula’s oldest son, posted on Twitter Monday.
“We’ll save y’all a seat,” the tweet reads. “Coming this summer.”
We'll save y'all a seat! Coming this summer.#Goodfood pic.twitter.com/AxGyAFI0F9— Jamie Deen (@jamie_deen) April 3, 2017
The new restaurant will open at the former Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House, an eatery Paula Deen co-owned with her brother, Earl W. “Bubba” Hiers Jr., at 104 Bryan Woods Rd., according to businessinsavannah.com.
Hiers reportedly said he closed the restaurant in April 2014 to explore development options for the waterfront property.
The restaurant received negatively publicity a year before closing when an Uncle Bubba’s employee filed suit against Deen and Hiers for alleged racial and sexual discrimination. The suit was eventually dismissed.
