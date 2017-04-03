Life Care Center of Hilton Head names new executive director

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again. Pause

0:45 Two men were killed in a shooting on Hilton Head on Sunday, this where it happened

1:26 Sheriff and coroner on the seriousness of the county's growing opioid problem

1:12 What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

1:01 Historic Bluffton cemetery cleared of hurricane debris

0:50 How has Sea Pines changed since its inception

0:43 The Bachelorette makes her arrival