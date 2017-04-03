Life Care Center of Hilton Head names new executive director

Life Care Center of Hilton Head, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, welcomes new executive director Lynn Kilpatrick, according to a news release.
Before coming to Life Care Center of Hilton Head, Kilpatrick served as an interim executive director for Life Care Centers of America since December 2013. Prior to that appointment, she worked as the administrator for Inman Healthcare in Inman.
Life Care Center of Hilton Head, 120 Lamotte Drive, provides nursing services and outpatient rehabilitation services.
For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.
