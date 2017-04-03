Palmetto Bluff adds 90 acres to its protected wildlife habitat

Crescent Communities announced it will expand its managed forest area by 90 acres in Bluffton following a year-long study to identify Palmetto Bluff’s most environmentally critical habitats, according to a news release.
The organization will protect this land from development and study and maintain it in a way that is best suited for the long-term health of the community, the release said.
This land donation brings the total protected acres at Palmetto Bluff to 12,631, a combination of Crescent Communities managed forest (approximately 7,000 acres) and the contiguous Walcam managed forest.
Today, Palmetto Bluff is home to 466 families, with the long-term plan of developing another 3,500 homes. A portion of every home site and home sale helps fund the nonprofit Palmetto Bluff Conservatory, an organization whose focus is preserving the maritime forests and tidal creeks in Palmetto Bluff.
The Conservancy team will offer visitors a creative space to learn about and become involved with the organization’s efforts, with weekly programming that includes lectures on flora and fauna, as well as Palmetto Bluff’s historical aspects, guided nature walks and more.
