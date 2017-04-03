Trump says US will forge a 'great bond' with Egypt

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again. Pause

1:45 Bianca Cuevas-Moore locked down Bulldogs' Morgan William

0:45 Two men were killed in a shooting on Hilton Head on Sunday, this where it happened

1:12 What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood

1:01 Historic Bluffton cemetery cleared of hurricane debris

0:50 How has Sea Pines changed since its inception

0:43 The Bachelorette makes her arrival

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

1:26 Sheriff and coroner on the seriousness of the county's growing opioid problem