5 reasons to get excited for PGA Tour Superstore's grand opening, as told by ‘Happy Gilmore’

Alert your golfing buddies and tennis partners — PGA Tour Superstore is one day away from opening.
You’ve seen the buildings go up at the new shopping center at the intersection of Burnt Church Road and highway U.S. 278 for months now. One of the big-box retailers, PGA Tour Superstore, will open its doors at 9 a.m. April 1 with a grand-opening celebration at 1115 Fording Island Rd.
If you’ve been living under a rock or need even more reasons to check out this new store, here are five things to set your sights on at the grand opening.
Comments