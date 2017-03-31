Attention fashion lovers: New south-end boutique opens on Hilton Head Island

Sandra Ossie, who has worked in retail for most of her life, has known her end-game for a while.
“(Owning a store has) always been a desire and love of mine,” she said.
This longtime dream recently became a reality with SoSandra, a new women’s boutique she opened March 17 at 33 Office Park Road, Suite 222, at the south-end on Hilton Head Island.
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of Ossie’s new store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. April 4. The event will include discounts throughout the day, beverages and appetizers, Ossie said.
At SoSandra, Ossie said her target customer is anyone who enjoys style. Products at SoSandra include lifestyle clothing, beachwear, accessories and a line of breathable clothing.
“I cater to people who just love fashion,” she said.
When SoSandra opened, Ossie said it was the biggest day she’s ever experienced in retail, and the shop has been doing well since then.
“We had women lined up at the checkup counter,” she said. “Just excited that they had something on the south-end.”
When it comes to the shopping experience at SoSandra, Ossie said her employees are honest with customers about the clothing they try on in the boutique.
“I think the biggest reaction we get about the store is that we really pay attention to you,” she said. “(Our associates), they’re not just trying to sell you merchandise, they’re trying to get you compliments about what you wear from SoSandra.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
