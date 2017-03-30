Popular Hilton Head Island seafood restaurant reopens just in time for busy season

The seafood favorite Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort has officially reopened on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
Since 1977, Alexander’s has served locals and tourists alike and reopened March 28 with an all new decor and menu. Fans of the original restaurant can still order favorites such as stuffed flounder, shrimp and grits and wiener schnitzel. According to a Palmetto Dunes news release, many of the former staff have also returned.
New amenities at the restaurant include a stand-up bar, USB ports within the outlets in the dining room to charge phones and even an electronic message board at the hostess stand.
The eatery at 76 Queens Folly Road closed its doors in October 2016 in preparation of Hurricane Matthew. The restaurant group that formerly owned Alexander’s said in November 2016 they chose not to renew the lease.
Brian Couey, Palmetto Dunes’ director of food and beverage, and Executive Chef Don Reinheardt will head the new restaurant.
