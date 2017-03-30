Lowcountry eaters: Get rid your rowdy kids out of our nice restaurants

An upscale restaurant owner in North Carolina recently drew headlines for his policy of banning infants and toddlers from his establishment.
And when readers of The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette heard about the news, they largely had one response: “Can we get that here?”
The response to the article was not only overwhelming, it was nearly completely in favor of the restaurant owner and many messages were hopeful that local restaurants would adopt the same policy.
Here’s a look at just what a few of our readers had to say. What do you think? Comment below the article to let us know.
