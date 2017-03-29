Police: Man fatally struck by train on Long Island

Officials on Long Island say a man has been hit and killed by a passenger train.
Police tell Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2nLhjZg) the man was hit near a train station in Bayport in Suffolk County around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the Long Island Rail Road says no passengers on the train were hurt.
Service on the Montauk line was suspended but later resumed.
LIRR representatives say the victim wasn't supposed to be on the tracks when he was hit. An investigation by Metropolitan Transportation Authority police is underway.
