Board OKs $3.3M in tax credits, incentives for tech firm

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has approved up to $3.3 million in tax credits and other financial incentives for a Pennsylvania-based financial technology company that plans to create jobs in Providence.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ofk0A7 ) the agency's board of directors on Monday approved up to $3.2 million in Qualified Jobs tax credits and under $100,000 in First Wave Closing Funds for eMoney Advisor. The credits won't be granted until employees have paid personal income taxes for at least a year.
An executive with the Radnor, Pennsylvania firm told the corporation that it has begun recruiting.
Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor says analysts expect eMoney Advisor to generate $4.5 million in taxes in Rhode Island.
The company builds interactive financial technology for financial advisers and for the clients of such professionals.
Comments