Hilton Head Island’s Wild Birds Unlimited reopens under new ownership

Sean and Julia Woodcock Dennis will reopen the doors on Wednesday at the Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop, 45 Pembroke Drive, Suite 130, on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
The Dennises are new to specialty retail. Julia’s background is in higher education, and she will take over primary responsibility for day-to-day operations of the store. Sean Dennis will assist with the shop while also continuing his job as associate editor of BirdWatching magazine and JazzTimes magazine.
Wild Birds Unlimited is part of the original and largest franchise systems of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 275 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events.
