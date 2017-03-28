Hilton Head Island’s Wild Birds Unlimited reopens under new ownership

0:54 The Bachelorette is coming to Bluffton! But how do businesses feel? Pause

0:35 Aerial view of Harbour Town's Yacht Basin, 18th green

1:04 Two Sea Pines golf courses appear to be on their way to recovery from hurricane

2:09 Hurricane Matthew devastation in Sea Pines

5:30 Reporter provides a look at Sea Pines Beach post-Matthew

2:05 She slept through Matthew in Sea Pines, but 'when I woke up, it was bedlam'

3:48 A first look at damage to Harbour Town caused by Hurricane Matthew

6:07 First look: Sea Pines after Hurricane Matthew

17:40 Hurricane Matthew damage at Harbour Town in Sea Pines