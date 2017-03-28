New wedding and special event venue to open on Hilton Head Island this April

The Northridge Event Venue, a new location for weddings and special events, will open in April on Hilton Head Island. The 12,000-square-foot mid-island venue is located in the Northridge Plaza at 435 William Hilton Parkway and can accommodate up to 500 guests.
The building is undergoing renovations and construction is nearly completed. The space was formerly occupied by Arts and Oddities and has many unique features, including lighting, draping, staging and a built-in dance floor. The venue also has a large parking area.
In addition to a main hall, there are smaller rooms that can serve as bride’s and groom’s rooms for weddings or as conference rooms for meetings and smaller events. There also is a suite for children’s seating. Tables, chairs, tablecloths, customizable lighting and more than 25,000 square feet of theme décor will be available through the venue’s owner, Meeting Dynamics, Inc. The venue also boasts an open-vendor policy, meaning that customers can bring in their own vendors, including their own caterers.
Meeting Dynamics has produced and designed special events in the Southeast for more than 28 years, including more than 7,500 events in 20 states and five nations in the last decade.
Comments