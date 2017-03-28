Bluffton’s Neo Farm to Table restaurant closes, owners look forward to catering and more

Just as Russel Keane was about to reopen Neo Farm to Table Restaurant and Bakery in December 2016 after repairing damage from Hurricane Matthew, he said the fire department called him around 7 a.m. early in December.
A pipe inside the wall of the restaurant burst and water was pouring out of the building, he said. When Keane arrived at the eatery he and his wife, Madison, owned, he said there was 4 inches of standing water throughout Neo.
After months of closure, a post on the official Neo Facebook page stated March 21 the restaurant would not reopen in the Moss Creek shopping center in Bluffton.
“We apologize to all of our friends and fans, but this building just became too problematic,” the post reads. “You can find Chef Russell and Madison down at Dorchester Shooting Preserve cooking dinners when they aren't catering weddings and events or TV/film sets.”
But the days of Neo are far from over. The Keanes are in the process of finding a new location for a kitchen where they will cater, present events, teach cooking classes and more, according to Russel Keane. He said they plan to feature invitation-only events or a wine dinner once a month at the new location in addition to catering.
“I’ve joked ... my next restaurant is going to be open once a month,” he said.
The hush-hush prohibition night once held at Neo — where guests needed to know word of mouth about the event — is similar to the types of events Keane wants to host at his new place, he said. Those who miss an invite could still catch a chance to learn culinary skills at the cooking classes Keane said he plans to teach.
“(The classes will focus) on food and health and food as medicine,” he said. “Even cooking with medicinal marijuana.”
For now, Keane said their business centers on weddings and events on Hilton Head Island, TV and film production events in Savannah and continuing their contract to serve food at the Dorchester Shooting Preserve in Midway, Ga., six months out of the year. He said they’re also looking into building a facility with Hunter Cattle Company in Brooklet, Ga., a farm that supplied meats at Neo for years.
“We developed a relationship with them when we first opened Neo with the organic grass-fed beef,” he said. “(We’re) looking to work with them as well.”
Keane said they hope to hold a restaurant night out at the new facility once a week or month. Construction could possibly take a year, he said.
“Neo could make an appearance there — kind of redefine farm to table.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments