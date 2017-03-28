Lawmakers back measures to protect Israel by punishing Iran

0:42 Remains of WWII pilot receive honorable welcome Pause

1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

1:05 Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know

1:24 Alligator safety in Hilton Head, Lowcountry: Expert advice that could save your life

0:48 Fire department has arsenal of equipment to help those not breathing

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

0:40 South Carolina's Final Four celebration is on