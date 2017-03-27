‘Ma’am, you are an inspiration’: As third child graduates college, praise pours in for hard-working Hilton Head waitress

For more than 20 years, Daraleen Webber has been a member of the family at the Hilton Head Diner.
But she’s also spent every bit of those years working to provide, as a single mother, for her four daughters. In December, her third daughter graduated college - this one with a mathematics degree from Clemson.
Following a story on Daraleen this weekend, reactions have quickly poured in from our readers. Here’s a look at what just a few folks had to say on The Island Packet’s Facebook page.
