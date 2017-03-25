Dubuque's Sugar Ray's BBQ to close

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

2:02 Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

2:00 Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan

1:27 Coming attraction: what's next at the Santa Elena Center

1:03 Gamecock Nation was loud in Madison Square Garden, players say

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

1:14 5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'