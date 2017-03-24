Chamber Fashion Week has gotten bigger. Here is a list of all the participants

Business

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will kick off Chamber Fashion Week with Shop on the Dock from 3 to 7 p.m. March 31 at the Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina on Hilton Head Island.

Visitors can browse pop-up shops from local retailers. The event will feature MC/DJ Crush and bars serving Chamber Fashion Week signature drinks.

Participating retailers include:

Birdie James

28 Shelter Cove Lane

Hilton Head Island

843-842-2622

http://www.thebirdiejames.com

Coastal Bliss

38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 126

Hilton Head Island

843-802-4050

http://www.coastalblisshiltonhead.com

Copper Penny

38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 123

Hilton Head Island

843-505-6252

http://www.shopcopperpenny.com

CycleBar

11 Palmetto Bay Road

Hilton Head Island

843-707-6961

http://www.hiltonhead.cyclebar.com

Fresh Produce Hilton Head

1 North Forest Beach Drive, Unit #A-6

Hilton Head Island

843-842-3410

http://www.freshproduceclothes.com

Gigi’s Boutique

40 Calhoun Street

Bluffton

843-815-4450

http://www.gigisbluffton.com

India Hicks

Hilton Head Island

315-286-5721

http://www.indiahicks.com/rep/kbryan

Island Girl

1 North Forest Beach Drive, Unit K-1

Hilton Head Island

843-686-6000

http://www.islandgirlhhi.com

Lowcountry Luxe

Daufuskie Island

843-707-6837

http://www.lowcountryluxejewelry.com

Louette

1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J7F

Hilton Head Island

843-686-4141

http://www.louetteboutique.com

Maluka

5 Promenade Street, Suite 103

Bluffton

843-815-4674

http://www.shopmaluka.com

NASH

13 Harbourside Lane, Suite H

Hilton Head Island

843-785-6424

http://www.nashgallery.com

Optical Solutions

10 Hospital Commons, Suite 100

Hilton Head Island

843-681-6682

http://www.DrMichaelCampbell.com

Salon Shelter Cove

13 Harbourside Lane, Suite A

Hilton Head Island

843-785-8627

http://www.salonsheltercove.com

Sseko Designs — South Carolina

Hilton Head Island

717-395-2625

http://www.SsekoSC.com

Sterling Styles

1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit C3

Hilton Head Island

843-715-2415

http://www.sterlingstyleshhi.com

Taffeta

17 Harbourside Lane, Suite A&B

Hilton Head Island

843-842-6767

http://www.taffetasc.com

Too Belles Boutique

890 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 82

Hilton Head Island

843-715-3276

http://www.shoptoobelles.com

Traveling Chic Boutique

6 Lagoon Road, Unit 3

Hilton Head Island

843-295-9003

http://www.travelingchicboutique.com

The Indigo Spa

14 Valencia Road

Hilton Head Island

843-593-9900

http://www.indigospa.com

Three Sisters Resale and More

32 Palmetto Bay Road, Suite 10A

Hilton Head Island

843-341-3455

http://www.threesistersresaleandmore.com

Worth New York

1254 Fording Island Road, Suite 284

Bluffton

843-837-1907

http://www.worthnewyork.com

