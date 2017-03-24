Chamber Fashion Week has gotten bigger. Here is a list of all the participants

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will kick off Chamber Fashion Week with Shop on the Dock from 3 to 7 p.m. March 31 at the Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina on Hilton Head Island.
Visitors can browse pop-up shops from local retailers. The event will feature MC/DJ Crush and bars serving Chamber Fashion Week signature drinks.
Participating retailers include:
Birdie James
28 Shelter Cove Lane
Hilton Head Island
843-842-2622
Coastal Bliss
38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 126
Hilton Head Island
843-802-4050
http://www.coastalblisshiltonhead.com
Copper Penny
38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 123
Hilton Head Island
843-505-6252
http://www.shopcopperpenny.com
CycleBar
11 Palmetto Bay Road
Hilton Head Island
843-707-6961
http://www.hiltonhead.cyclebar.com
Fresh Produce Hilton Head
1 North Forest Beach Drive, Unit #A-6
Hilton Head Island
843-842-3410
http://www.freshproduceclothes.com
Gigi’s Boutique
40 Calhoun Street
Bluffton
843-815-4450
India Hicks
Hilton Head Island
315-286-5721
http://www.indiahicks.com/rep/kbryan
Island Girl
1 North Forest Beach Drive, Unit K-1
Hilton Head Island
843-686-6000
Lowcountry Luxe
Daufuskie Island
843-707-6837
http://www.lowcountryluxejewelry.com
Louette
1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J7F
Hilton Head Island
843-686-4141
http://www.louetteboutique.com
Maluka
5 Promenade Street, Suite 103
Bluffton
843-815-4674
NASH
13 Harbourside Lane, Suite H
Hilton Head Island
843-785-6424
Optical Solutions
10 Hospital Commons, Suite 100
Hilton Head Island
843-681-6682
http://www.DrMichaelCampbell.com
Salon Shelter Cove
13 Harbourside Lane, Suite A
Hilton Head Island
843-785-8627
http://www.salonsheltercove.com
Sseko Designs — South Carolina
Hilton Head Island
717-395-2625
Sterling Styles
1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit C3
Hilton Head Island
843-715-2415
http://www.sterlingstyleshhi.com
Taffeta
17 Harbourside Lane, Suite A&B
Hilton Head Island
843-842-6767
Too Belles Boutique
890 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 82
Hilton Head Island
843-715-3276
Traveling Chic Boutique
6 Lagoon Road, Unit 3
Hilton Head Island
843-295-9003
http://www.travelingchicboutique.com
The Indigo Spa
14 Valencia Road
Hilton Head Island
843-593-9900
Three Sisters Resale and More
32 Palmetto Bay Road, Suite 10A
Hilton Head Island
843-341-3455
http://www.threesistersresaleandmore.com
Worth New York
1254 Fording Island Road, Suite 284
Bluffton
843-837-1907
