The Kitchen Connection now cooking on SC 170

Christine King has worked in the food and beverage industry for nearly 40 years, primarily as a manager at Red Lobster restaurants.
King said she decided to open her first business venture along highway S.C. 170, The Kitchen Connection, with Cindy Stenger in March, but it’s not a restaurant — it’s a communal kitchen.
“Originally we had thought about going into a food truck ourselves,” King said. “(But) to have something new to do in food services is a really unique opportunity.”
The Kitchen Connection has only been open for two weeks at 61 Riverwalk in Ridgeland, but King said she’s already had multiple clients rent the space. New renters include Hank’s Lowcountry She Crab soup, KC Mike’s Smokin’ Brunswick Stew and a few local caterers, she said.
Their target clients are primarily caterers, food truck owners and farmers market vendors that are required to cook out of a DHEC-certified kitchen, like The Kitchen Connection, King said.
“You can’t cook in homes anymore, so that’s where we come in,” she said.
But a clean space to cook won’t be the only thing King and Stenger will offer at The Kitchen Connection. Starting March 28, King said they will sell pre-ordered grab-and-go lunch boxes.
“What we want to do is kind of an upscale...quality breads and meats with a homemade dessert..and a side item at a very reasonable price,” she said. “We’ll be catering from here (as well).”
Cooking classes, meetings, birthday parties and even courses for junior chefs are some of the many possibilities for The Kitchen Connection in the future, King said. She said the kitchen is like an ever-evolving home.
“There’s really endless things you could dream up to do here,” she said.
Details: 843-970-3030
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
