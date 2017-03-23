Hooray! H&M is now open in Bluffton. Take a look inside.

More than 200 people lined up outside of the new H&M store in Tanger 2 Outlets on Thursday, eagerly awaiting the Swedish retailer’s grand opening.
After the outlet store opened its doors at noon, hundreds of customers swarmed in to get grand opening deals. H&M is a retail-clothing company known for affordable, fashionable clothing for men, women, teenagers and children. The store in Bluffton also has shoes, accessories and swimwear.
The clothing store replaced the former Spirit Halloween store next to GUESS Factory Store in Tanger 2.
Its hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. from 7 p.m.
