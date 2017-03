1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust Pause

0:53 On the water with Beaufort County marine debris removal team

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping in Birmingham

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

1:07 On the prowl: Bluffton football's march to Elite 8

0:56 Chicken bog and a good cause drew large crowds to Bluffton's JV game Thursday

0:38 Watch the March 2016 total solar eclipse in 35 seconds