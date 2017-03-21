US current account deficit narrows in fourth quarter

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation Pause

0:58 Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'

1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

3:24 Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense

1:05 Pool Bar Jim's is back!

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach

0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard