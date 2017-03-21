EXCHANGE: Agricultural research focuses on Brazilian bananas

1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust Pause

0:58 Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping in Birmingham

1:11 Budweiser Clydesdales parade through Old Town Bluffton

0:55 A few scenes from Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade

1:42 The Dos and Don'ts of Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival

1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach

3:27 Gregg Russell and the Boys & Girls Club perform "Hurricane Matthew"