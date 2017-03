Ryan Fennessey, of Sprout Momma Breads on Hilton Head, gave us a peek at preparation of the company's super-popular, "absolutely crazy" — and relatively healthy, Fennessey said — Danish-style rye bread. After producing their artisan baked goods out of Piggly Wiggly in Coligny Plaza for years, Sprout Momma Breads is set to move to a location at 21 Cardinal Road, which will be both a production facility and, a first for the company, a retail space. March 9, 2017.