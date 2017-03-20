Happy Spring! Dairy Queen to give away ice cream today for a good cause

Today marks the first day of Spring, and even though it’s a Monday, Dairy Queen is giving us all a reason to celebrate the new season.
Dairy Queen announced it will serve free soft-serve vanilla ice cream cones to customers (one per customer) at all non-mall locations to celebrate the first day of spring, available until supplies last.
The giveaway aims to benefit the Children's Miracle Network. In exchange for a free cone, Dairy Queen is asking for donations for local children's hospitals .Last year, stores raised more than $200,000 nationwide.
Here’s where you can find a restaurant near you.
