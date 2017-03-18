APS to be a player in elections and report spending annually

0:41 Driving Coligny Circle at night Pause

0:49 Charles Gay: 'I've got mixed feelings over selling it.'

2:31 Trailer: A United Kingdom

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

1:14 Dockside's renovation is beginning

1:44 First look: Lady's Island Wal-Mart, Beaufort KFC and other businesses opening soon

1:15 Security robots could be future of crime-fighting

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

0:47 Hurricane Matthew: Do the downed trees bother the tourists?