New look revealed for former Chart House restaurant on Hilton Head Island

The former Chart House at 2 Hudson Road on Hilton Head Island will go through a complete makeover before opening as the new Skull Creek Dockside restaurant, SERG Restaurant Group’s latest creation, this summer.
A Facebook page dedicated to Skull Creek Dockside posted Wednesday morning a rendering of the building after changes are made to the waterfront dining location.
The picture includes larger patio space and what appears to be an expanded second-floor balcony. A news release from SERG Restaurant Group stated the second-floor of the restaurant would be built out as a private event venue with waterfront views.
Brittany Shane, a spokesperson for SERG, said in January space between the new restaurant and neighboring Skull Creek Boathouse would be used for family entertainment, oyster roasts, an outside bar, a treehouse for kids and adult activities, such as cornhole and ping-pong.
“We’re going to have an expanded outdoor area between the Boathouse and the new restaurant that is going to include a playground for children, an adult playground, a stage,” she said. “It’s going to be awesome.”
SERG announced its plans for Skull Creek Dockside earlier this year after Chart House closed its door for Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and failed to reopen. Representatives of Chart House insisted the closure was only temporary until the announcement of Skull Creek Dockside.
Shah Ghani, vice president of Operations at Landry’s Inc., the owner of Chart House, said in an email in January the landlord decided to reclaim the space due to damage from the storm, coupled with a pending lease expiration.
