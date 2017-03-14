Repairs planned for deteriorating Elkhart railroad museum

The leader of a northern Indiana city's railroad museum says roof and masonry repairs will be the top priorities as a renovation project begins.
Elkhart officials have given the National New York Central Railroad Museum permission to start seeking bids from contractors for work on the former freight house complex date to the early 1900s.
Museum coordinator Robin Hume tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2mS9qk8 ) that the building is pulling apart and repairs are needed to stabilize it.
The museum's project list is estimated to cost more than $570,000. The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission has allocated $500,000 toward repairs.
The museum highlights the Elkhart area's railroading history, with steam and diesel locomotives and passenger cars on display and a large model railroad exhibit.
